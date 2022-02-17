Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) Expected to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.57 Per Share

Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler dropped their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Restaurant Brands International in a research report issued on Tuesday, February 15th. Piper Sandler analyst N. Regan now anticipates that the restaurant operator will post earnings per share of $0.57 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.60. Piper Sandler has a “Neutral” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Restaurant Brands International’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.70 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.87 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.64 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.85 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.87 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded Restaurant Brands International from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $66.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. StockNews.com downgraded Restaurant Brands International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. UBS Group reduced their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $76.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $74.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.09.

Shares of Restaurant Brands International stock opened at $58.57 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09. The firm has a market cap of $18.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.02. Restaurant Brands International has a fifty-two week low of $53.47 and a fifty-two week high of $71.12.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The restaurant operator reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. Restaurant Brands International had a return on equity of 26.93% and a net margin of 13.51%. The company’s revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.53 earnings per share.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QSR. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 126.5% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 521 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 107.7% in the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 563 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000.

In related news, COO Joshua Kobza sold 16,837 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.62, for a total transaction of $986,984.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Matthew Dunnigan sold 4,537 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.62, for a total value of $265,958.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 46,498 shares of company stock valued at $2,725,713 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 23rd will be given a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 22nd. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.69%. This is an increase from Restaurant Brands International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 87.60%.

Restaurant Brands International

Restaurant Brands International, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of quick service restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Tim Hortons, Burger King, and Popeyes. The Tim Hortons segment provides donut, coffee, and tea restaurant services. The Burger King segment manages fast food hamburger restaurant.

