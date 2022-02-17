Restaurant Brands International Inc. (TSE:QSR) to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.72 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts

Restaurant Brands International Inc. (TSE:QSR) (NYSE:QSR) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler reduced their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for Restaurant Brands International in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 15th. Piper Sandler analyst N. Regan now expects that the company will earn $0.72 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.76. Piper Sandler currently has a “Hold” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Restaurant Brands International’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.89 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.81 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.08 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $1.10 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Restaurant Brands International from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$64.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley restated a “sell” rating and issued a C$60.00 target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$72.00 target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Argus cut shares of Restaurant Brands International to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a C$66.00 target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Restaurant Brands International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$75.17.

QSR stock opened at C$74.32 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of C$23.42 billion and a PE ratio of 24.22. Restaurant Brands International has a one year low of C$68.17 and a one year high of C$87.32. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$73.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$76.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 347.57, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.48.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.686 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 22nd. This represents a $2.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.69%. This is a positive change from Restaurant Brands International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 68.77%.

Restaurant Brands International Inc owns, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants under the Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), and Popeyes (PLK) brands. The company operates through three segments: TH, BK, and PLK. Its restaurants offer blend coffee, tea, espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks, donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, hamburgers, chicken and other specialty sandwiches, french fries, soft drinks, chicken, chicken tenders, fried shrimp and other seafood, red beans and rice, and other food items.

