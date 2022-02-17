Reviewing Science 37 (NASDAQ:SNCE) & U.S. Stem Cell (OTCMKTS:USRM)

Science 37 (NASDAQ:SNCE) and U.S. Stem Cell (OTCMKTS:USRM) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends and risk.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Science 37 and U.S. Stem Cell’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Science 37 N/A N/A -$560,000.00 N/A N/A U.S. Stem Cell $280,000.00 18.70 -$2.89 million N/A N/A

Science 37 has higher earnings, but lower revenue than U.S. Stem Cell.

Profitability

This table compares Science 37 and U.S. Stem Cell’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Science 37 N/A -1,223.14% -25.59% U.S. Stem Cell -1,112.03% N/A -1,283.06%

Risk & Volatility

Science 37 has a beta of -0.14, meaning that its share price is 114% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, U.S. Stem Cell has a beta of 1.72, meaning that its share price is 72% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Science 37 and U.S. Stem Cell, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Science 37 0 0 4 0 3.00 U.S. Stem Cell 0 0 0 0 N/A

Science 37 presently has a consensus price target of $17.50, suggesting a potential upside of 105.88%. Given Science 37’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Science 37 is more favorable than U.S. Stem Cell.

Summary

Science 37 beats U.S. Stem Cell on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Science 37

Science 37 Inc. provides operating system for agile clinical trials. Science 37 Inc., formerly known as LifeSci Acquisition II Corp., is based in LOS ANGELES.

About U.S. Stem Cell

U.S. Stem Cell, Inc. is a biotechnology company, which focuses on the discovery, development, and subject to regulatory approval, commercialization of autologous cell therapies for the treatment of chronic and acute heart damage. Its product MyoCell, deals with the clinical therapy designed to populate regions of scar tissue within a patient’s heart with autologous muscle cells, or cells from a patient’s body, for the purpose of improving cardiac function in chronic heart failure patients. The company was founded by Howard J. Leonhardt and Robert D. Lashinski on August 12, 1999 and is headquartered in Sunrise, FL.

