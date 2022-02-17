Revomon (REVO) Achieves Market Capitalization of $10.13 Million

Revomon (CURRENCY:REVO) traded down 3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on February 17th. One Revomon coin can currently be purchased for about $0.41 or 0.00000996 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Revomon has a market capitalization of $10.13 million and $1.03 million worth of Revomon was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Revomon has traded 13.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Revomon alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002441 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001900 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.14 or 0.00044268 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2,890.56 or 0.07052408 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41,026.98 or 1.00097907 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.15 or 0.00049170 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.12 or 0.00051532 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00003026 BTC.

About Revomon

Revomon’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 24,810,137 coins. Revomon’s official Twitter account is @RevomonVR

According to CryptoCompare, “Revomon is an online RPG that combines an incredible, immersive virtual-reality experience with the ground-breaking technology behind NFTs. REVO tokenomics are thought to sustain a whole ecosystem balanced between the investors, the project growth and the game universe. “

Revomon Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Revomon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Revomon should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Revomon using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Revomon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Revomon and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.