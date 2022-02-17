Richard Thornton Buys 27,250 Shares of GWA Group Limited (ASX:GWA) Stock

GWA Group Limited (ASX:GWA) insider Richard Thornton purchased 27,250 shares of GWA Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$2.52 ($1.80) per share, with a total value of A$68,751.75 ($49,108.39).

Richard Thornton also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, December 7th, Richard Thornton 43,723 shares of GWA Group stock.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.15.

The business also recently disclosed a Interim dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. This is a boost from GWA Group’s previous Interim dividend of $0.06. GWA Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 98.48%.

About GWA Group

GWA Group Limited researches, designs, manufactures, imports, markets, and distributes building fixtures and fittings to residential and commercial premises in Australia, New Zealand, the United Kingdom, China, and internationally. The company offers vitreous China toilet suites, basins, plastic cisterns, taps and showers, baths, kitchen sinks, laundry tubs, smart products, and bathroom accessories, as well as and domestic water control valves under the Caroma, Methven, Dorf, and Clark brands.

