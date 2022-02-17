Richard Thornton Buys 27,250 Shares of GWA Group Limited (ASX:GWA) Stock

GWA Group Limited (ASX:GWA) insider Richard Thornton purchased 27,250 shares of GWA Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$2.52 ($1.80) per share, with a total value of A$68,751.75 ($49,108.39).
Richard Thornton also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, December 7th, Richard Thornton 43,723 shares of GWA Group stock.
The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.15.
About GWA Group
GWA Group Limited researches, designs, manufactures, imports, markets, and distributes building fixtures and fittings to residential and commercial premises in Australia, New Zealand, the United Kingdom, China, and internationally. The company offers vitreous China toilet suites, basins, plastic cisterns, taps and showers, baths, kitchen sinks, laundry tubs, smart products, and bathroom accessories, as well as and domestic water control valves under the Caroma, Methven, Dorf, and Clark brands.
