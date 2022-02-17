RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) Sets New 1-Year Low at $154.20

RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $154.20 and last traded at $155.60, with a volume of 27150 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $164.94.

Several analysts have recently commented on RNG shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on RingCentral in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $240.00 price objective for the company. Barclays decreased their price objective on RingCentral from $400.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 24th. KeyCorp cut their target price on RingCentral from $404.00 to $295.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on RingCentral from $400.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded RingCentral from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $390.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $351.95.

The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.54. The company’s fifty day moving average is $177.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $216.21. The stock has a market cap of $14.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.83 and a beta of 0.68.

In other RingCentral news, CAO John H. Marlow sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.83, for a total value of $314,745.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CAO John H. Marlow sold 3,496 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.16, for a total transaction of $762,687.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 32,370 shares of company stock valued at $7,098,059 in the last quarter. 7.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of RingCentral by 843.8% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 151 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of RingCentral by 117.9% during the 3rd quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,427 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 11,593 shares during the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of RingCentral by 60.6% during the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 159 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management lifted its position in shares of RingCentral by 185.1% during the 4th quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 191 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of RingCentral by 440.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 714 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.42% of the company’s stock.

RingCentral, Inc engages in the provision of global enterprise cloud communications and collaboration solutions. The firm’s solutions provide a single user identity across multiple locations and devices, including smartphones, tablets, PCs and desk phones; and allow for communication across multiple modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings and fax.

