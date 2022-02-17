Ripio Credit Network Hits Market Capitalization of $4.90 Million (RCN)

Ripio Credit Network (CURRENCY:RCN) traded down 5.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on February 17th. One Ripio Credit Network coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0096 or 0.00000024 BTC on major exchanges. Ripio Credit Network has a market cap of $4.90 million and $70,608.00 worth of Ripio Credit Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Ripio Credit Network has traded down 6.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Ripio Credit Network alerts:

Arweave (AR) traded down 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $30.46 or 0.00074350 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001644 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002434 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 13% against the dollar and now trades at $6.43 or 0.00015708 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000019 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0816 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000009 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000018 BTC.

My Master War (MAT) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000461 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network Profile

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 24th, 2017. Ripio Credit Network’s total supply is 999,942,647 coins and its circulating supply is 508,404,746 coins. Ripio Credit Network’s official Twitter account is @RCN_token and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ripio Credit Network’s official website is ripiocredit.network . The Reddit community for Ripio Credit Network is /r/RipioCreditNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “RCN is a global credit network based on cosigned smart contracts that connects lenders and borrowers located anywhere in the world and on any currency. The smart contracts connect agents with information on the borrower’s identity to agents that analyze the borrower’s credit risk impartially, thus standardizing credit lending through blockchain technology. A cosigner acts as a re insurer that distributes and reduces the lender’s risk and, at the same time, helps to improve the contract conditions by retaining access to the borrower’s local legal system. “

Ripio Credit Network Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ripio Credit Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ripio Credit Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ripio Credit Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ripio Credit Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ripio Credit Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.