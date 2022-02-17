RLI (NYSE:RLI) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $98.21

Shares of RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $98.21 and last traded at $98.44, with a volume of 6476 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $100.46.

A number of research firms recently commented on RLI. B. Riley cut their price objective on RLI from $130.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered RLI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $118.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on RLI from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $107.42. The company has a market cap of $4.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.11 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.41.

RLI (NYSE:RLI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The insurance provider reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.36. RLI had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 23.69%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that RLI Corp. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. RLI’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.37%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RLI. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in RLI by 535.9% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 181,821 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $18,231,000 after purchasing an additional 153,229 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of RLI by 130.4% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 265,593 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,632,000 after buying an additional 150,343 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in shares of RLI by 25.3% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 477,774 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $53,032,000 after buying an additional 96,527 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of RLI by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,431,660 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $463,507,000 after buying an additional 67,439 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of RLI by 1,032.0% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 66,847 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,992,000 after buying an additional 60,942 shares during the last quarter. 80.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RLI Company Profile (NYSE:RLI)

RLI Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance and underwriting services. It operates through the following segments: Casualty, Property and Surety. The Casualty segment offers healthcare and transportation insurance. The Property segment consists of commercial fire, earthquake, difference in conditions, marine, facultative and treaty reinsurance, including crop and select personal lines policies, including pet insurance and homeowners reinsurance services.

