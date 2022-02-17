RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) Short Interest Update

RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) saw a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,670,000 shares, a growth of 39.7% from the January 15th total of 4,060,000 shares. Currently, 3.5% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,560,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.6 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RLJ. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new position in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 65.5% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,484 shares in the last quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust in the second quarter worth about $93,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $102,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.31% of the company’s stock.

RLJ has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.80.

NYSE RLJ opened at $15.34 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a PE ratio of -6.47 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 4.26 and a current ratio of 4.26. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.20. RLJ Lodging Trust has a 52-week low of $11.92 and a 52-week high of $17.51.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.26%. RLJ Lodging Trust’s payout ratio is -1.69%.

About RLJ Lodging Trust

RLJ Lodging Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and acquisition of hotels. It operates through the following hotel brands: Embassy Suites, Marriott, Hilton, Hyatt House, Hyatt Place, Hilton Garden Inn, Wyndham, Renaissance, Fairfield Inn & Suites, Holiday Inn Express, Sleep Inn, Hampton Inn, Hotel Indigo, IHG, SpringHill Suites, Hyatt Centric, and Homewood Suites.

