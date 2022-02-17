Robert Meese Sells 237 Shares of Duolingo Inc (NYSE:DUOL) Stock

Duolingo Inc (NYSE:DUOL) insider Robert Meese sold 237 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.01, for a total value of $23,228.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
NYSE:DUOL traded down $0.63 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $93.00. The stock had a trading volume of 226,312 shares, compared to its average volume of 337,755. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $132.00. Duolingo Inc has a 12 month low of $78.05 and a 12 month high of $204.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 6.05 and a current ratio of 6.05.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in Duolingo in the fourth quarter valued at $21,727,000. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Duolingo during the fourth quarter worth about $578,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. bought a new stake in shares of Duolingo during the fourth quarter worth about $5,450,000. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Duolingo during the fourth quarter worth about $521,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in Duolingo in the 4th quarter worth about $265,000. Institutional investors own 31.63% of the company’s stock.
Duolingo Company Profile
Duolingo Inc provides mobile language learning platform. Duolingo Inc is based in PITTSBURGH.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Duolingo (DUOL)
- Palantir Tests Investors Patience, But May Still Pay Off Over Time
- The Bottom Is In For Walmart
- Buy The Dip In NVIDIA, Before It’s Too Late
- The Institutions Begin To Shed Tightly Held Allison Transmission
- Construction, Concrete and Asphalt Prices Keep Going Up: Stocks to Consider
Receive News & Ratings for Duolingo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duolingo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.