Robert Meese Sells 237 Shares of Duolingo Inc (NYSE:DUOL) Stock

Duolingo Inc (NYSE:DUOL) insider Robert Meese sold 237 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.01, for a total value of $23,228.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

NYSE:DUOL traded down $0.63 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $93.00. The stock had a trading volume of 226,312 shares, compared to its average volume of 337,755. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $132.00. Duolingo Inc has a 12 month low of $78.05 and a 12 month high of $204.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 6.05 and a current ratio of 6.05.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in Duolingo in the fourth quarter valued at $21,727,000. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Duolingo during the fourth quarter worth about $578,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. bought a new stake in shares of Duolingo during the fourth quarter worth about $5,450,000. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Duolingo during the fourth quarter worth about $521,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in Duolingo in the 4th quarter worth about $265,000. Institutional investors own 31.63% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on DUOL shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Duolingo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Duolingo from $182.00 to $137.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on Duolingo from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Evercore ISI raised Duolingo from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $195.00 in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Duolingo from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.00.

Duolingo Company Profile

Duolingo Inc provides mobile language learning platform. Duolingo Inc is based in PITTSBURGH.

