Rochelle M. Tarlowe Sells 1,500 Shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) Stock

Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) VP Rochelle M. Tarlowe sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.86, for a total value of $128,790.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NYSE:OMC traded down $1.88 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $84.46. The company had a trading volume of 1,491,368 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,065,502. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $76.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.49. The stock has a market cap of $17.95 billion, a PE ratio of 13.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.84. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.76 and a 1-year high of $91.61.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.67 billion. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 36.95% and a net margin of 9.79%. The business’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.90 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 6.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.61%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Glenview Trust Co increased its position in Omnicom Group by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 17,992 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,318,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Omnicom Group by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,045 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. People s United Financial Inc. increased its position in Omnicom Group by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 3,785 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 9,018 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $661,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators boosted its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 8,205 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $601,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. 91.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on OMC shares. Bank of America lifted their target price on Omnicom Group from $67.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Omnicom Group from $85.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Wolfe Research lifted their price target on Omnicom Group from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Omnicom Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $81.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Macquarie lifted their price target on Omnicom Group from $85.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.75.

About Omnicom Group

Omnicom Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the management and provision of advertising agencies. The firm offers marketing and corporate communications services. Its agency networks operates in the advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services industry, which are organized into regions, such as the Americas, EMEA and Asia-Pacific.

