Rocket Companies (RKT) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, February 24th. Analysts expect Rocket Companies to post earnings of $0.36 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

RKT stock opened at $13.05 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 24.49, a current ratio of 24.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.68. The company has a market cap of $25.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.67. Rocket Companies has a twelve month low of $11.44 and a twelve month high of $43.00.

A number of research firms have weighed in on RKT. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Rocket Companies from $19.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Wedbush upgraded Rocket Companies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Rocket Companies from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rocket Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Rocket Companies from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $17.50 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.35.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in Rocket Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $171,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in Rocket Companies by 116.6% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 18,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 9,825 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in Rocket Companies by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 21,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 2,286 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Rocket Companies by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 62,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,002,000 after purchasing an additional 5,780 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Rocket Companies by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 80,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,127,000 after purchasing an additional 6,739 shares in the last quarter. 3.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Rocket Companies

Rocket Companies, Inc engages in the tech-driven real estate, mortgage, and eCommerce businesses in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Direct to Consumer and Partner Network. The company's solutions include Rocket Mortgage, a mortgage lender; Amrock that provides title insurance, property valuation, and settlement services; Rocket Homes, a home search platform and real estate agent referral network, which offers technology-enabled services to support the home buying and selling experience; Rocket Auto, an automotive retail marketplace that provides centralized and virtual car sales support to national car rental and online car purchasing platforms; and Rocket Loans, an online-based personal loans business.

