Rockfire Resources (LON:ROCK) Stock Price Up 4.3%

Rockfire Resources plc (LON:ROCK) shares rose 4.3% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 0.50 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.49 ($0.01). Approximately 16,364,331 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 358% from the average daily volume of 3,576,393 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.47 ($0.01).

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 0.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 0.80. The stock has a market cap of £5.30 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.90.

In other Rockfire Resources news, insider Patrick Elliott bought 828,403 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share, with a total value of £8,284.03 ($11,209.78).

Rockfire Resources plc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for gold and copper resources in Australia. The company holds six exploration permits for minerals in Queensland. It holds 100% interests in Copperhead porphyry copper deposit; Copper Dome tenement project; and The Lighthouse tenement that comprises Plateau, Double Event, Split Rock, Bell Rock, Jeddah, Cardigan Dam, and Lower Lighthouse projects located southeast from the gold mining centre of Charters Towers.

