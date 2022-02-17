Rogers Communications (RCI) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Rogers Communications (NYSE: RCI):
- 1/28/2022 – Rogers Communications was upgraded by analysts at Desjardins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.
- 1/28/2022 – Rogers Communications had its price target raised by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$69.00 to C$74.00.
- 1/28/2022 – Rogers Communications had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$68.00 to C$72.00.
- 1/28/2022 – Rogers Communications had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$70.00 to C$75.00.
- 1/25/2022 – Rogers Communications was upgraded by analysts at CIBC from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating.
Rogers Communications stock opened at $52.93 on Thursday. Rogers Communications Inc. has a twelve month low of $43.18 and a twelve month high of $53.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $48.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.87, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.50.
Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.85 billion. Rogers Communications had a return on equity of 17.45% and a net margin of 10.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Rogers Communications Inc. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Rogers Communications by 53.7% in the 4th quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd now owns 764 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Rogers Communications during the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in Rogers Communications by 89.6% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,426 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 674 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Rogers Communications by 25.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,544 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Rogers Communications by 36.9% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,558 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 959 shares during the last quarter. 42.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The company offers mobile Internet access, wireless voice and enhanced voice, device and accessory financing, wireless home phone, device protection, text messaging, e-mail, global voice and data roaming, bridging landline, machine-to-machine and Internet of Things solutions, and advanced wireless solutions for businesses, as well as device delivery services; and postpaid and prepaid services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands to approximately 10.9 million subscribers.
