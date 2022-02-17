Rogers Communications (RCI) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Rogers Communications (NYSE: RCI):

1/28/2022 – Rogers Communications was upgraded by analysts at Desjardins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

1/28/2022 – Rogers Communications had its price target raised by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$69.00 to C$74.00.

1/28/2022 – Rogers Communications had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$68.00 to C$72.00.

1/28/2022 – Rogers Communications had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$70.00 to C$75.00.

1/25/2022 – Rogers Communications was upgraded by analysts at CIBC from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating.

Rogers Communications stock opened at $52.93 on Thursday. Rogers Communications Inc. has a twelve month low of $43.18 and a twelve month high of $53.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $48.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.87, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.50.

Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.85 billion. Rogers Communications had a return on equity of 17.45% and a net margin of 10.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Rogers Communications Inc. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be issued a $0.396 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. Rogers Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.46%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Rogers Communications by 53.7% in the 4th quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd now owns 764 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Rogers Communications during the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in Rogers Communications by 89.6% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,426 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 674 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Rogers Communications by 25.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,544 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Rogers Communications by 36.9% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,558 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 959 shares during the last quarter. 42.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The company offers mobile Internet access, wireless voice and enhanced voice, device and accessory financing, wireless home phone, device protection, text messaging, e-mail, global voice and data roaming, bridging landline, machine-to-machine and Internet of Things solutions, and advanced wireless solutions for businesses, as well as device delivery services; and postpaid and prepaid services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands to approximately 10.9 million subscribers.

