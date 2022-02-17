Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI.A) Reaches New 52-Week High at $68.99

Rogers Communications Inc. (TSE:RCI.A)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$68.99 and last traded at C$68.99, with a volume of 380 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$68.02.

Separately, CIBC upgraded shares of Rogers Communications to a “buy” rating and set a C$68.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 25th.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$63.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$62.76. The firm has a market cap of C$34.83 billion and a PE ratio of 22.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 216.91.

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communication services to individual consumers, businesses, governments, and other telecommunications service providers; postpaid and prepaid wireless services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands; and wireless devices, services, and applications to consumers and businesses.

