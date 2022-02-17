Roku, Inc. Forecasted to Earn FY2021 Earnings of $1.95 Per Share (NASDAQ:ROKU)

Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) – Investment analysts at Truist Financial issued their FY2021 earnings estimates for Roku in a report issued on Tuesday, February 15th. Truist Financial analyst M. Thornton forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.95 per share for the year. Truist Financial has a “Buy” rating and a $360.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Roku’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.33 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.77 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.08 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on ROKU. Moffett Nathanson reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $220.00 target price (down from $330.00) on shares of Roku in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on Roku from $530.00 to $380.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Pivotal Research reduced their price objective on Roku from $410.00 to $350.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on Roku from $600.00 to $550.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded Roku from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $364.42.

Shares of ROKU opened at $161.45 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.53, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 4.43 and a quick ratio of 4.32. Roku has a one year low of $139.47 and a one year high of $490.76. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $188.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $270.49.

In related news, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.22, for a total value of $13,137,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 85,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.73, for a total transaction of $18,507,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 492,500 shares of company stock valued at $94,667,550. 15.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Roku by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 206,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,158,000 after purchasing an additional 3,974 shares during the period. Empirical Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Roku by 560.0% in the 4th quarter. Empirical Capital Management LLC now owns 33,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,531,000 after purchasing an additional 28,000 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new position in shares of Roku during the 4th quarter worth about $244,000. Allstate Corp boosted its stake in shares of Roku by 479.2% during the 4th quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 12,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,802,000 after buying an additional 10,158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Roku by 29.6% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 521 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. 60.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Roku Company Profile

Roku, Inc engages in the provision of a streaming platform for television. It operates through the following business segments: Player and Platform. The Player segment consists of net sales of streaming media players and accessories through retailers and distributors, as well as directly to customers through the company’s website.

