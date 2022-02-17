Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) Reaches New 12-Month Low on Insider Selling

Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) hit a new 52-week low on Thursday following insider selling activity. The company traded as low as $126.06 and last traded at $133.91, with a volume of 509155 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $161.45.

Specifically, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.22, for a total transaction of $13,137,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 85,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.73, for a total transaction of $18,507,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 492,500 shares of company stock valued at $94,667,550. 15.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Get Roku alerts:

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ROKU. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on Roku from $530.00 to $380.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on Roku from $475.00 to $410.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Atlantic Securities began coverage on Roku in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $136.00 price target on the stock. Pivotal Research reduced their price objective on Roku from $410.00 to $350.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities dropped their target price on Roku from $560.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $364.42.

The firm has a market capitalization of $19.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 4.43 and a quick ratio of 4.32. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $188.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $270.49.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Roku by 199,050.0% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 11,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,744,000 after buying an additional 11,943 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Roku by 129.0% during the third quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 30,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,687,000 after buying an additional 17,417 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Roku by 12.4% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 651,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,395,000 after buying an additional 71,891 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of Roku by 14.1% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 6,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,164,000 after buying an additional 856 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its holdings in shares of Roku by 3.0% during the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 52,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,438,000 after buying an additional 1,527 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.97% of the company’s stock.

Roku Company Profile (NASDAQ:ROKU)

Roku, Inc engages in the provision of a streaming platform for television. It operates through the following business segments: Player and Platform. The Player segment consists of net sales of streaming media players and accessories through retailers and distributors, as well as directly to customers through the company’s website.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Roku Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roku and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.