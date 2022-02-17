Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) Shares Sold by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada lessened its stake in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,451,774 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 183,491 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned 0.30% of Rollins worth $51,291,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ROL. Mount Lucas Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Rollins by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter. Mount Lucas Management LP now owns 46,177 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,579,000 after acquiring an additional 6,426 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its stake in shares of Rollins by 103.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 83,841 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,963,000 after purchasing an additional 42,698 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of Rollins by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 186,985 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,606,000 after buying an additional 9,467 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rollins during the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of Rollins by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 29,621 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,047,000 after buying an additional 4,379 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.98% of the company’s stock.

Rollins stock opened at $31.37 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market cap of $15.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.18 and a beta of 0.57. Rollins, Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.50 and a 1 year high of $40.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $32.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.17.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The business services provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $600.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $583.63 million. Rollins had a return on equity of 31.49% and a net margin of 14.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.13 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Rollins, Inc. will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 10th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 9th. Rollins’s payout ratio is presently 56.34%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ROL. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Rollins from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Rollins from $42.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th.

Rollins, Inc engages in the provision of pest and termite control services through its wholly-owned subsidiaries to both residential and commercial customers in United States, Canada, Central America, South America, the Caribbean, the Middle East, Asia, the Mediterranean, Europe, Africa, Mexico, and Australia.

