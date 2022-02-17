Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:RCLF) Short Interest Update

Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:RCLF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 22,900 shares, an increase of 36.3% from the January 15th total of 16,800 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 133,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Robinson Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I during the third quarter worth approximately $101,000. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I during the third quarter worth approximately $101,000. Seaport Global Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I by 560.0% during the second quarter. Seaport Global Asset Management LLC now owns 13,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 11,200 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I during the fourth quarter worth approximately $141,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I during the second quarter worth approximately $145,000.

NASDAQ:RCLF opened at $9.81 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.76. Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I has a 52-week low of $9.61 and a 52-week high of $9.99.

Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I, a blank check company, focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization/similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incoporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

