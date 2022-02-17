Rosenblatt Securities Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA)

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by investment analysts at Rosenblatt Securities in a research note issued on Thursday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $400.00 target price on the computer hardware maker’s stock. Rosenblatt Securities’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 61.89% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $245.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $240.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $185.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $245.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Summit Insights downgraded shares of NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $329.43.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

NASDAQ:NVDA traded down $18.03 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $247.08. 1,662,024 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 52,490,184. NVIDIA has a 12-month low of $115.67 and a 12-month high of $346.47. The business has a 50-day moving average of $268.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $252.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 6.53 and a current ratio of 7.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $617.70 billion, a PE ratio of 76.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.32.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.10. NVIDIA had a net margin of 33.81% and a return on equity of 41.79%. The business had revenue of $7.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 52.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that NVIDIA will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director John Dabiri sold 281 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.50, for a total transaction of $83,597.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Persis Drell sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.65, for a total transaction of $3,266,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 990,012 shares of company stock valued at $312,681,810. 4.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 0.7% during the second quarter. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. now owns 822 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in NVIDIA by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,884 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. increased its stake in NVIDIA by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 1,968 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Savior LLC increased its stake in NVIDIA by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Savior LLC now owns 209 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC increased its stake in NVIDIA by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 1,594 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $832,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.70% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment consists of product brands, including GeForce for gamers, Quadro for designers, Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers, and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.