Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) Given New $125.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) had its price objective decreased by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $137.00 to $125.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 30.62% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Gordon Haskett downgraded Ross Stores from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Ross Stores in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $136.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Ross Stores from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Cowen downgraded Ross Stores from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $131.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Ross Stores from $152.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $129.57.

Shares of NASDAQ ROST opened at $95.70 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $33.81 billion, a PE ratio of 21.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Ross Stores has a 52-week low of $92.10 and a 52-week high of $134.21. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $103.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $111.10.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The apparel retailer reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $4.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.35 billion. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 42.99% and a net margin of 8.78%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.02 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ross Stores will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ross Stores during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. acquired a new position in Ross Stores in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Ross Stores in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Ross Stores by 48.3% in the third quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 307 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Ross Stores by 607.9% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 538 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.14% of the company’s stock.

Ross Stores, Inc engages in the operation of off-price retail apparel and home accessories stores. Its products include branded and designer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions through the Dress for Less and dd’s DISCOUNTS brands. The company was founded by Stuart G. Moldaw in 1957 and is headquartered in Dublin, CA.

