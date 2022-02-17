Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) Hits New 12-Month Low on Analyst Downgrade

Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Thursday after JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on the stock from $137.00 to $125.00. The company traded as low as $91.88 and last traded at $92.07, with a volume of 69248 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $95.70.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Ross Stores in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $136.00 price target for the company. Gordon Haskett downgraded shares of Ross Stores from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $130.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $152.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Cowen downgraded shares of Ross Stores from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $131.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $129.57.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ROST. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 13.0% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 65,965 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $8,180,000 after buying an additional 7,597 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 23.2% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 58,158 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $7,212,000 after buying an additional 10,967 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 335.0% during the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 42,204 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $5,045,000 after buying an additional 32,501 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ross Stores during the second quarter valued at about $4,281,000. Finally, Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of Ross Stores during the second quarter valued at about $2,986,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.14% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market capitalization of $32.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.31, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $103.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $111.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The apparel retailer reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.31. Ross Stores had a net margin of 8.78% and a return on equity of 42.99%. The business had revenue of $4.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.02 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ross Stores Company Profile

Ross Stores, Inc engages in the operation of off-price retail apparel and home accessories stores. Its products include branded and designer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions through the Dress for Less and dd’s DISCOUNTS brands. The company was founded by Stuart G. Moldaw in 1957 and is headquartered in Dublin, CA.

