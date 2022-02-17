Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) Price Target Cut to $125.00

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) had its price objective decreased by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $137.00 to $125.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 30.62% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on ROST. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Ross Stores in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $136.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Ross Stores from $152.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Gordon Haskett downgraded Ross Stores from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Ross Stores from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Cowen downgraded Ross Stores from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $131.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $129.57.

Shares of NASDAQ ROST opened at $95.70 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $33.81 billion, a PE ratio of 21.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Ross Stores has a 52-week low of $92.10 and a 52-week high of $134.21. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $103.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $111.10.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The apparel retailer reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.31. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 42.99% and a net margin of 8.78%. The company had revenue of $4.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.35 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.02 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ross Stores will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ROST. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in Ross Stores by 13.0% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 65,965 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $8,180,000 after acquiring an additional 7,597 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Ross Stores by 23.2% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 58,158 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $7,212,000 after acquiring an additional 10,967 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in Ross Stores by 335.0% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 42,204 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $5,045,000 after purchasing an additional 32,501 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Ross Stores in the second quarter valued at about $4,281,000. Finally, Prudential PLC purchased a new position in Ross Stores in the second quarter valued at about $2,986,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.14% of the company’s stock.

Ross Stores, Inc engages in the operation of off-price retail apparel and home accessories stores. Its products include branded and designer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions through the Dress for Less and dd’s DISCOUNTS brands. The company was founded by Stuart G. Moldaw in 1957 and is headquartered in Dublin, CA.

