Royal Bank of Canada Acquires 395,770 Shares of Owl Rock Capital Co. (NYSE:ORCC)

Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Owl Rock Capital Co. (NYSE:ORCC) by 13.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,382,389 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 395,770 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned 0.86% of Owl Rock Capital worth $47,760,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ORCC. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC bought a new stake in Owl Rock Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at $64,424,000. FIL Ltd raised its stake in Owl Rock Capital by 132.3% in the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,861,534 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,405,000 after acquiring an additional 1,629,967 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Owl Rock Capital by 37.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,886,262 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,754,000 after acquiring an additional 786,057 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Owl Rock Capital by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,072,226 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,380,000 after buying an additional 392,575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ares Management LLC grew its holdings in Owl Rock Capital by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 2,386,376 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,696,000 after buying an additional 307,295 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.09% of the company’s stock.

Separately, JMP Securities upped their price objective on Owl Rock Capital from $15.50 to $16.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th.

Shares of NYSE ORCC opened at $14.82 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $5.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.26 and a beta of 0.99. Owl Rock Capital Co. has a one year low of $13.47 and a one year high of $14.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 3.35 and a quick ratio of 3.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $14.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.43.

About Owl Rock Capital

Owl Rock Capital Corp, non traded business development company, seeks investment opportunities in middle market companies located in the US with an EBITDA of $10 to $250 million and annual revenue of $50 million to $2.5 billion. The fund focuses on broad range of sectors including business services, healthcare services, pharma & healthcare technology, aerospace & defence, software & technology and manufacturing & industrials.

