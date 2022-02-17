Royal Bank of Canada Acquires 55,624 Shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) by 6.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 936,914 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 55,624 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned 0.36% of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF worth $51,314,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTEB. First Heartland Consultants Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 5,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. ARGI Investment Services LLC increased its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 44,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,422,000 after buying an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 63,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,454,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Affiance Financial LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Affiance Financial LLC now owns 11,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $645,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VTEB stock opened at $53.00 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $54.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.73. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $52.87 and a 12-month high of $55.67.

