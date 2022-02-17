Royal Bank of Canada Acquires 69,773 Shares of Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY)

Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY) by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 730,883 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 69,773 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 0.17% of Chewy worth $49,781,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CHWY. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Chewy by 5,903.0% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,702,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,979,000 after purchasing an additional 1,674,444 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Chewy during the 3rd quarter worth $40,467,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in Chewy by 41.9% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,726,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,295,000 after purchasing an additional 510,278 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in shares of Chewy by 606.6% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 584,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,581,000 after acquiring an additional 501,682 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Chewy by 26.5% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,801,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,694,000 after buying an additional 377,614 shares during the last quarter. 96.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Chewy alerts:

CHWY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Chewy from $71.00 to $46.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Chewy from $92.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Piper Sandler cut Chewy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $70.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Chewy from $90.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Chewy from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.05.

In other news, Director James A. Star purchased 26,878 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $55.72 per share, with a total value of $1,497,642.16. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Mario Jesus Marte sold 33,278 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.85, for a total transaction of $1,825,298.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 171,943 shares of company stock valued at $9,433,212. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Chewy stock opened at $49.56 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.72 billion, a PE ratio of 2,478.00 and a beta of 0.52. Chewy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.70 and a 12 month high of $116.35. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.47.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.04). Chewy had a net margin of 0.13% and a return on equity of 20.84%. The company had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.08) EPS. Chewy’s revenue was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Chewy, Inc. will post -0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Chewy

Chewy, Inc engages in the provision of pure-play e-commerce business. It supplies pet medications, food, treats and other pet-health products and services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles. The company was founded by Ryan Cohen and Michael Day in September 2011 and is headquartered in Dania Beach, FL.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Chewy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chewy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.