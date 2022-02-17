Royal Bank of Canada Buys 47,516 Shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI) by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 416,137 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 47,516 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned approximately 0.68% of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF worth $52,312,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the third quarter worth $25,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 300.0% during the third quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the third quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 3,888.9% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 359 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of XBI stock opened at $94.65 on Thursday. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a one year low of $83.89 and a one year high of $161.50. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $102.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $117.46.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

