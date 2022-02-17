Royal Bank of Canada Buys 82,995 Shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:HYD)

Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:HYD) by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 821,084 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 82,995 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned approximately 1.41% of VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF worth $51,302,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Private Ocean LLC raised its position in VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF by 494.8% during the third quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 326,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,369,000 after acquiring an additional 271,198 shares in the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 73,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,577,000 after purchasing an additional 2,263 shares in the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF by 28.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 5,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 1,307 shares in the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,750,000. Finally, Occidental Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 11,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $715,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the last quarter.

Get VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:HYD opened at $59.57 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $61.57 and a 200-day moving average of $62.32. VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF has a twelve month low of $59.31 and a twelve month high of $63.98.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HYD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:HYD).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.