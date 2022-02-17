Royal Bank of Canada Cuts Stock Holdings in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL)

Royal Bank of Canada reduced its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL) by 6.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 550,553 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,977 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned approximately 3.06% of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF worth $55,099,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GBIL. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $230,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 28.4% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 597 shares during the last quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc bought a new stake in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF during the third quarter valued at about $306,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 22.8% in the third quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,000 after purchasing an additional 799 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 7.0% during the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 4,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:GBIL opened at $99.95 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $100.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.06. Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF has a one year low of $99.91 and a one year high of $100.14.

