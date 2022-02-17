Royal Bank of Canada Cuts Stock Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Royal Bank of Canada lowered its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 489,414 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,930 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 0.35% of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF worth $54,851,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IWP. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas now owns 2,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 23,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,612,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Geneva Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 3,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Tranquility Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 3,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Finally, Greenleaf Trust raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 9,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,016,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:IWP opened at $101.36 on Thursday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $92.23 and a 52-week high of $123.45. The company’s fifty day moving average is $106.06.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

