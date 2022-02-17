Royal Bank of Canada Decreases Stock Holdings in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN)

Royal Bank of Canada lowered its stake in shares of Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) by 2.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 164,384 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,737 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 0.41% of Vail Resorts worth $54,912,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vail Resorts by 11.9% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Nvwm LLC increased its position in Vail Resorts by 1.6% during the third quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 2,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $677,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Condor Capital Management increased its position in Vail Resorts by 0.9% during the third quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 3,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,301,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG increased its position in Vail Resorts by 3.4% during the second quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 1,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Texas Yale Capital Corp. increased its position in Vail Resorts by 0.5% during the third quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 8,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,807,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. 94.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Vail Resorts news, Director John F. Sorte sold 1,832 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $338.66, for a total transaction of $620,425.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert A. Katz sold 98,209 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.60, for a total transaction of $32,467,895.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 101,877 shares of company stock worth $33,704,023 over the last three months. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on MTN shares. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Vail Resorts in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Vail Resorts from $310.00 to $331.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet downgraded shares of Vail Resorts from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Vail Resorts from $367.00 to $379.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Vail Resorts from $345.00 to $314.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $341.67.

NYSE MTN opened at $275.46 on Thursday. Vail Resorts, Inc. has a 12 month low of $263.23 and a 12 month high of $376.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The company has a market capitalization of $11.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.78 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $301.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $317.55.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The company reported ($3.44) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($3.65) by $0.21. The company had revenue of $175.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $192.77 million. Vail Resorts had a net margin of 7.28% and a return on equity of 7.90%. The firm’s revenue was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($3.63) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Vail Resorts, Inc. will post 7.76 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 28th were issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 27th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. Vail Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 103.23%.

Vail Resorts Company Profile

Vail Resorts, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of mountain resorts. It operates through the following segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment covers the operation of mountain resorts or ski areas, and related activities. The Lodging segment includes ownership of hotels, RockResorts, NPS concessionaire properties, condominium management, Colorado resort ground transportation operations, and mountain resort golf operations.

