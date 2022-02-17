Royal Bank of Canada Has $47.52 Million Stock Holdings in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Royal Bank of Canada lessened its stake in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 320,879 shares of the company’s stock after selling 56,250 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned 0.10% of Marriott International worth $47,518,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marriott International in the third quarter worth $36,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Marriott International in the third quarter worth $42,000. Private Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Marriott International by 24.6% in the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 349 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Marriott International in the third quarter worth $59,000. Finally, CoreFirst Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Marriott International by 41.9% in the third quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.22% of the company’s stock.

MAR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Marriott International from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Marriott International from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Marriott International from $192.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Marriott International from $185.00 to $199.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Marriott International from $158.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Marriott International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $174.08.

In related news, EVP Benjamin T. Breland sold 514 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.35, for a total value of $83,961.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Deborah Marriott Harrison sold 7,250 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.65, for a total value of $1,142,962.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 12.41% of the company’s stock.

Marriott International stock opened at $183.26 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $162.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $153.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.09. Marriott International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $127.23 and a 12-month high of $184.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 129.06 and a beta of 1.72.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.30. Marriott International had a return on equity of 111.02% and a net margin of 4.03%. The business had revenue of $4.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 104.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Marriott International, Inc. will post 2.88 EPS for the current year.

Marriott International, Inc engages in the operation and franchise of hotel, residential, and timeshare properties. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia Pacific, and Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA). The company was founded by J. Willard Marriott and Alice Sheets Marriott in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

