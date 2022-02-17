Royal Bank of Canada Has $47.52 Million Stock Position in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Royal Bank of Canada reduced its stake in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 320,879 shares of the company’s stock after selling 56,250 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned 0.10% of Marriott International worth $47,518,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAR. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marriott International during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Marriott International during the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Marriott International by 24.6% during the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 349 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Marriott International during the 3rd quarter worth $59,000. Finally, CoreFirst Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Marriott International by 41.9% during the 3rd quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. 59.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on MAR shares. Cowen upped their price objective on Marriott International from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Marriott International from $170.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Marriott International from $185.00 to $199.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Marriott International from $155.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on Marriott International from $156.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Marriott International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $174.08.

In related news, insider Deborah Marriott Harrison sold 7,250 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.65, for a total transaction of $1,142,962.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Benjamin T. Breland sold 514 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.35, for a total value of $83,961.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 12.41% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MAR opened at $183.26 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $162.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $153.42. Marriott International, Inc. has a one year low of $127.23 and a one year high of $184.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 129.06 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.09, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.30. Marriott International had a return on equity of 111.02% and a net margin of 4.03%. The firm had revenue of $4.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 104.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Marriott International, Inc. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Marriott International, Inc engages in the operation and franchise of hotel, residential, and timeshare properties. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia Pacific, and Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA). The company was founded by J. Willard Marriott and Alice Sheets Marriott in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

