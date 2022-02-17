Royal Bank of Canada Has $47.76 Million Stock Position in Owl Rock Capital Co. (NYSE:ORCC)

Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Owl Rock Capital Co. (NYSE:ORCC) by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,382,389 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 395,770 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned approximately 0.86% of Owl Rock Capital worth $47,760,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its stake in Owl Rock Capital by 33.3% during the third quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in Owl Rock Capital during the third quarter worth approximately $99,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Owl Rock Capital during the third quarter worth approximately $111,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Owl Rock Capital during the second quarter worth approximately $136,000. Finally, AJ Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Owl Rock Capital in the third quarter valued at approximately $141,000. 43.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ORCC stock opened at $14.82 on Thursday. Owl Rock Capital Co. has a twelve month low of $13.47 and a twelve month high of $14.97. The company has a quick ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $14.45 and its 200-day moving average is $14.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.83 billion, a PE ratio of 9.26 and a beta of 0.99.

Separately, JMP Securities raised their price objective on Owl Rock Capital from $15.50 to $16.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th.

About Owl Rock Capital

Owl Rock Capital Corp, non traded business development company, seeks investment opportunities in middle market companies located in the US with an EBITDA of $10 to $250 million and annual revenue of $50 million to $2.5 billion. The fund focuses on broad range of sectors including business services, healthcare services, pharma & healthcare technology, aerospace & defence, software & technology and manufacturing & industrials.

