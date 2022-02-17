Royal Bank of Canada Has $49.66 Million Stock Holdings in Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA)

Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA) by 2,321.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,403,774 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,304,519 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned approximately 2.79% of Easterly Government Properties worth $49,663,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Easterly Government Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. RE Advisers Corp increased its holdings in Easterly Government Properties by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter. RE Advisers Corp now owns 229,311 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,738,000 after purchasing an additional 33,900 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in Easterly Government Properties by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 192,665 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,981,000 after purchasing an additional 9,429 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Easterly Government Properties by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,302,163 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $90,690,000 after purchasing an additional 72,995 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in Easterly Government Properties by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,372,656 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,936,000 after purchasing an additional 114,712 shares in the last quarter. 87.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have commented on DEA. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Easterly Government Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, January 10th. Raymond James downgraded Easterly Government Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Easterly Government Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Easterly Government Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.10.

In other Easterly Government Properties news, CEO William C. Trimble sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.47, for a total transaction of $157,290.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 9.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Easterly Government Properties stock opened at $20.85 on Thursday. Easterly Government Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.64 and a 12 month high of $23.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.56. The company has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.50 and a beta of 0.48.

Easterly Government Properties Company Profile

Easterly Government Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, and management of commercial properties that are leased to U.S. Government agencies. The company was founded on October 10, 2014 and is headquartered in Washington, DC.

