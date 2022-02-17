Royal Bank of Canada Has $49.69 Million Stock Holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT)

Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) by 98.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 297,141 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 147,524 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 0.28% of J.B. Hunt Transport Services worth $49,688,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 0.5% in the third quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 11,217 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,876,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 5.3% in the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 1,459 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Veritable L.P. increased its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 1.4% in the third quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 5,413 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $905,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 5.4% in the second quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,562 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 0.8% in the third quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 10,546 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,764,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.59% of the company’s stock.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock opened at $191.00 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $197.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $187.48. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a one year low of $140.88 and a one year high of $208.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market cap of $20.06 billion, a PE ratio of 26.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.07.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 18th. The transportation company reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.26. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 26.32% and a net margin of 6.25%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.44 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 8.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 4th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This is a positive change from J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.41%.

In related news, EVP Eric Mcgee sold 1,765 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.34, for a total transaction of $343,010.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Stuart Lockard Scott sold 5,473 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.00, for a total value of $1,056,289.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on JBHT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $198.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $202.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Barclays raised J.B. Hunt Transport Services from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $220.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $171.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $200.50.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc engages in the provision of logistics solutions. It operates through the following segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS) and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight operations for rail carriers.

