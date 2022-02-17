Royal Bank of Canada Has $50.10 Million Stock Holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

Royal Bank of Canada lessened its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 497,649 shares of the company’s stock after selling 102,899 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned 0.58% of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF worth $50,099,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJS. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 151.7% in the third quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 16,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,661,000 after purchasing an additional 9,941 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. now owns 81,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,224,000 after acquiring an additional 2,047 shares during the period. M Holdings Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 19.7% in the 2nd quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 29,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,076,000 after buying an additional 4,807 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 193,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,506,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043 shares during the period.

Shares of IJS stock opened at $103.07 on Thursday. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $92.02 and a 12 month high of $111.85. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $102.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $102.96.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

