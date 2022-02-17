Royal Bank of Canada Has $51.58 Million Position in Chimera Investment Co. (NYSE:CIM)

Royal Bank of Canada trimmed its position in Chimera Investment Co. (NYSE:CIM) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,473,319 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 31,125 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned 1.47% of Chimera Investment worth $51,579,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in Chimera Investment by 200.7% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,824,024 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $71,637,000 after purchasing an additional 3,219,666 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in Chimera Investment by 787.6% in the third quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 969,643 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,399,000 after acquiring an additional 860,395 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Chimera Investment by 14.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,731,730 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $72,781,000 after purchasing an additional 579,325 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Chimera Investment by 367.4% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 718,016 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,813,000 after purchasing an additional 564,398 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Chimera Investment by 12.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,775,707 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $56,862,000 after acquiring an additional 426,080 shares during the period. 51.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CIM has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Chimera Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Barclays upped their target price on Chimera Investment from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, BTIG Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Chimera Investment in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Chimera Investment presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.50.

CIM opened at $13.46 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 8.10, a quick ratio of 8.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07. The firm has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 0.91. Chimera Investment Co. has a 12 month low of $11.16 and a 12 month high of $16.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $14.60 and a 200 day moving average of $15.21.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 30th were paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.81%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 29th. Chimera Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.05%.

Chimera Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. It is engaged in the business of investing in a portfolio of mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans, Agency RMBS, Non-Agency RMBS, Agency CMBS, and other real estate-related assets The firm’s objective is to provide risk-adjusted returns to its investors over the long-term, primarily through dividends and secondarily through capital appreciation.

