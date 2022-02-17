Royal Bank of Canada Has $52.04 Million Holdings in Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNK)

Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNK) by 59.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,995,782 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,116,501 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 2.30% of Hostess Brands worth $52,038,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hostess Brands during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Hostess Brands by 38.0% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 865 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Hostess Brands in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Hostess Brands in the second quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new position in shares of Hostess Brands during the second quarter valued at approximately $178,000.

Get Hostess Brands alerts:

TWNK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Hostess Brands from $22.00 to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Citigroup started coverage on Hostess Brands in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Hostess Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.80.

Shares of Hostess Brands stock opened at $20.86 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.21. Hostess Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.16 and a 12 month high of $21.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.09 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 1.98.

Hostess Brands Profile

Hostess Brands, Inc engages in developing, manufacturing, marketing, selling and distributing baked goods. It operates through Snacking segment, which consists of sweet baked goods, cookies, bread and buns, and frozen retail products that are sold under the Hostess �, Dolly Madison �, Cloverhill �, Big Texas �, and Voortman � brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Hostess Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hostess Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.