Royal Bank of Canada Has $52.23 Million Stock Position in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI)

Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) by 546.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,043,717 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,573,173 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 0.87% of Hanesbrands worth $52,231,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cooke & Bieler LP raised its stake in Hanesbrands by 22.2% during the third quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 8,816,509 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $151,291,000 after acquiring an additional 1,598,885 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands by 8.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,665,873 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $311,152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,301,564 shares during the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hanesbrands during the second quarter worth about $14,936,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hanesbrands during the third quarter worth about $12,450,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands by 3,316.3% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 735,845 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $12,627,000 after purchasing an additional 714,306 shares during the last quarter. 86.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE HBI opened at $15.69 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $5.48 billion, a PE ratio of 71.32 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.73. Hanesbrands Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.99 and a 1-year high of $22.82. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $16.31.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The textile maker reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. Hanesbrands had a return on equity of 108.10% and a net margin of 1.14%. Hanesbrands’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hanesbrands announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, February 3rd that permits the company to buyback $600.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the textile maker to purchase up to 10.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.82%. Hanesbrands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 272.73%.

In related news, Director Cheryl K. Beebe purchased 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.61 per share, with a total value of $97,562.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.82% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on HBI shares. UBS Group reduced their target price on Hanesbrands from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Hanesbrands from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hanesbrands from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Hanesbrands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hanesbrands presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

Hanesbrands, Inc is a consumer goods company, which engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and sale of everyday basic innerwear and activewear apparel in the Americas, Europe, Australia and Asia Pacific. It operates through the following three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International.

