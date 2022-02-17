Royal Bank of Canada Has $54.91 Million Stake in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN)

Royal Bank of Canada reduced its holdings in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 164,384 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,737 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned approximately 0.41% of Vail Resorts worth $54,912,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MTN. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Vail Resorts by 64.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 119,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,822,000 after buying an additional 46,645 shares during the period. Spyglass Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Vail Resorts by 4.4% during the third quarter. Spyglass Capital Management LLC now owns 475,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000,000 after purchasing an additional 20,133 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Vail Resorts by 9.1% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 249,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,426,000 after purchasing an additional 20,904 shares during the last quarter. Aravt Global LLC boosted its position in Vail Resorts by 83.9% during the third quarter. Aravt Global LLC now owns 82,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,552,000 after purchasing an additional 37,629 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cinctive Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Vail Resorts in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,946,000. 94.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Vail Resorts news, insider Robert A. Katz sold 98,209 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.60, for a total value of $32,467,895.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael Z. Barkin sold 1,836 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.35, for a total transaction of $615,702.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 101,877 shares of company stock worth $33,704,023. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on MTN shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Vail Resorts from $367.00 to $379.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. TheStreet lowered Vail Resorts from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Vail Resorts in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Vail Resorts from $310.00 to $331.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Vail Resorts from $345.00 to $314.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $341.67.

Shares of MTN opened at $275.46 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.78 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $301.24 and a 200 day moving average of $317.55. Vail Resorts, Inc. has a twelve month low of $263.23 and a twelve month high of $376.24.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The company reported ($3.44) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($3.65) by $0.21. Vail Resorts had a net margin of 7.28% and a return on equity of 7.90%. The business had revenue of $175.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $192.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($3.63) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Vail Resorts, Inc. will post 7.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 28th were issued a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 27th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. Vail Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 103.23%.

Vail Resorts Company Profile

Vail Resorts, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of mountain resorts. It operates through the following segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment covers the operation of mountain resorts or ski areas, and related activities. The Lodging segment includes ownership of hotels, RockResorts, NPS concessionaire properties, condominium management, Colorado resort ground transportation operations, and mountain resort golf operations.

