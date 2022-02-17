Royal Bank of Canada Has $57.25 Million Stock Holdings in NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK)

Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,262,835 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,902 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned 0.39% of NortonLifeLock worth $57,250,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NortonLifeLock during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of NortonLifeLock by 27.6% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 416 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of NortonLifeLock by 59.5% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 722 shares during the period. Kings Point Capital Management grew its holdings in NortonLifeLock by 50.0% in the third quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in NortonLifeLock by 15.9% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the period. 92.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of NortonLifeLock from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of NortonLifeLock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.60.

NortonLifeLock stock opened at $28.84 on Thursday. NortonLifeLock Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.41 and a 52-week high of $30.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.23 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.91.

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44. The business had revenue of $704.00 million for the quarter. NortonLifeLock had a net margin of 32.95% and a negative return on equity of 216.09%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that NortonLifeLock Inc. will post 1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 18th. NortonLifeLock’s payout ratio is currently 33.33%.

NortonLifeLock, Inc engages in the provision of security, storage, and systems management solutions. The firm focuses on providing consumer cyber safety with its business solutions. The company was founded by Gary Hendrix in April 1982 and is headquartered in Tempe, AZ.

