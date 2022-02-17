Royal Bank of Canada Increases Position in Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY)

Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY) by 10.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 730,883 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 69,773 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned 0.17% of Chewy worth $49,781,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Chewy during the third quarter worth $26,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Chewy by 3,636.4% during the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 411 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in shares of Chewy by 76.7% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 440 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of Chewy by 1,276.7% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 413 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Chewy during the third quarter worth $34,000. 96.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup cut their price objective on Chewy from $66.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research boosted their target price on shares of Chewy to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Chewy from $90.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Chewy from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Chewy from $81.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Chewy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.05.

In other news, General Counsel Susan Helfrick sold 16,639 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.85, for a total transaction of $912,649.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Stacy Bowman sold 11,254 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.04, for a total value of $619,420.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 171,943 shares of company stock worth $9,433,212 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Chewy stock opened at $49.56 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,478.00 and a beta of 0.52. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.47. Chewy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.70 and a fifty-two week high of $116.35.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.04). Chewy had a net margin of 0.13% and a return on equity of 20.84%. The business had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.08) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Chewy, Inc. will post -0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chewy, Inc engages in the provision of pure-play e-commerce business. It supplies pet medications, food, treats and other pet-health products and services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles. The company was founded by Ryan Cohen and Michael Day in September 2011 and is headquartered in Dania Beach, FL.

