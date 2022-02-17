Royal Bank of Canada Increases Position in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 685,810 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 91,650 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned 0.14% of Trade Desk worth $48,211,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in shares of Trade Desk by 1,044.2% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 78,688 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,087,000 after purchasing an additional 71,811 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of Trade Desk by 811.3% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 11,163 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $864,000 after purchasing an additional 9,938 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its position in shares of Trade Desk by 900.0% during the 2nd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 10,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $774,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Trade Desk by 898.1% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,824,960 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $218,539,000 after purchasing an additional 2,541,937 shares during the period. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Trade Desk by 2,433.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 760 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares during the period. 59.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Trade Desk stock opened at $80.91 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $38.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 141.95, a PEG ratio of 12.82 and a beta of 2.29. The company’s fifty day moving average is $80.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.50. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 1 year low of $46.71 and a 1 year high of $114.09.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The technology company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $395.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $389.64 million. Trade Desk had a net margin of 25.13% and a return on equity of 24.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on TTD. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Stephens upgraded shares of Trade Desk to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $92.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.28.

In other Trade Desk news, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 1,270 shares of Trade Desk stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $139,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Kathryn E. Falberg sold 150,000 shares of Trade Desk stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.59, for a total transaction of $16,288,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 177,086 shares of company stock worth $18,732,251. Insiders own 10.72% of the company’s stock.

The Trade Desk, Inc offers a technology platform for advertising buyers. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include audio advertising, mobile advertising, native advertising, data management platform, cross-device targeting, and inventory and marketplaces.

