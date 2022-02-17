Royal Bank of Canada Increases Stock Holdings in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF)

Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,026,321 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,125 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 1.37% of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust worth $51,842,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CEF. BLB&B Advisors LLC grew its stake in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 23,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Summit Global Investments acquired a new position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $458,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 32.8% in the third quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 278,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,763,000 after purchasing an additional 68,693 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 22.2% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 684,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,730,000 after purchasing an additional 124,399 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 27.1% in the second quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 4,660 shares in the last quarter.

CEF opened at $18.13 on Thursday. Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust has a 52 week low of $16.75 and a 52 week high of $20.38.

Sprott Physical Gold & Silver Trust operates as closed-end investment fund/investment trust. Its investment objective is to invest and hold substantially all assets in physical gold bullion and silver bullion. The company was founded on October 26, 2017 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

