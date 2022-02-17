Royal Bank of Canada Increases Stock Position in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY)

Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY) by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 597,252 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 71,739 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 0.93% of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF worth $48,173,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of EWY. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $102,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $207,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 230.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 579 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI South Korea ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:EWY opened at $73.68 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $75.90 and its 200 day moving average is $79.95. iShares MSCI South Korea ETF has a fifty-two week low of $69.14 and a fifty-two week high of $94.86.

iShares MSCI South Korea Capped ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Korea 25/50 Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Stock Market Division of the Korean Exchange.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI South Korea ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI South Korea ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.