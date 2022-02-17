Royal Bank of Canada Increases Stock Position in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX)

Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX) by 34.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 590,401 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 149,960 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 0.27% of Seagate Technology worth $48,720,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new stake in Seagate Technology during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Gables Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Seagate Technology during the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Seagate Technology by 196.0% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 589 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Seagate Technology by 22.3% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 725 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Seagate Technology during the second quarter valued at approximately $65,000. 80.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Jeffrey D. Nygaard sold 3,158 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.55, for a total transaction of $364,906.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Mark Adams sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.12, for a total value of $721,840.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,458 shares of company stock worth $1,548,997 in the last three months. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

STX stock opened at $111.85 on Thursday. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a twelve month low of $70.05 and a twelve month high of $117.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.70. The company has a market capitalization of $24.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.03, a PEG ratio of 10.83 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $108.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $96.76.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The data storage provider reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $3.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.12 billion. Seagate Technology had a return on equity of 322.33% and a net margin of 15.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.17 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post 8.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 21st. Seagate Technology’s payout ratio is currently 35.13%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on STX shares. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Susquehanna restated a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 price target on shares of Seagate Technology in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Seagate Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 27th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $92.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $94.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Seagate Technology presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $109.45.

Seagate Technology Holdings Plc operates as holding company that is engaged in the development, production, and distribution of data storage products and electronic data storage solutions. Its products include hard disk drives, solid state hybrid drives, solid state drives, peripheral component interconnect express cards, serial advanced technology attachment controllers, storage subsystems and computing solutions.

