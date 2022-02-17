Royal Bank of Canada Lowers H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HR.UN) Price Target to C$14.25

H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HR.UN) had its price objective reduced by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$19.00 to C$14.25 in a report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target suggests a potential upside of 10.21% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on HR.UN. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$19.00 to C$16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. CIBC dropped their price target on shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$19.50 to C$15.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust to C$17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.25 to C$15.25 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, National Bankshares decreased their price target on shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$21.50 to C$17.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$15.79.

Shares of TSE HR.UN traded up C$0.04 during trading on Thursday, reaching C$12.93. The company had a trading volume of 1,051,504 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,223,365. H&R Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52 week low of C$12.14 and a 52 week high of C$17.27. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$14.07 and its 200-day moving average price is C$15.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.16, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market cap of C$3.73 billion and a PE ratio of 7.42.

In other H&R Real Estate Investment Trust news, Director Alexander Danial Avery bought 32,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$16.20 per share, for a total transaction of C$518,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 207,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$3,353,400. Also, Director Ronald C. Rutman acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$15.50 per share, for a total transaction of C$155,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,339,640 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$20,764,420. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 92,160 shares of company stock valued at $1,371,113.

About H&R Real Estate Investment Trust

H&R REIT is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts with total assets of approximately $14.5 billion at March 31, 2019. H&R REIT has ownership interests in a North American portfolio of high quality office, retail, industrial and residential properties comprising over 43 million square feet.

