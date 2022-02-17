Royal Bank of Canada Lowers Stake in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:EDIV)

Royal Bank of Canada lowered its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:EDIV) by 2.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,597,846 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,874 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned approximately 16.22% of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF worth $47,344,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 255,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,666,000 after buying an additional 37,982 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF by 118.0% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 55,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,675,000 after buying an additional 30,246 shares in the last quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $828,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 521,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,462,000 after buying an additional 26,179 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF stock opened at $31.67 on Thursday. SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF has a 52-week low of $28.64 and a 52-week high of $32.04. The company’s 50 day moving average is $30.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.04.

