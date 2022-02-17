Royal Bank of Canada Purchases 2,304,519 Shares of Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA)

Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA) by 2,321.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,403,774 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,304,519 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 2.79% of Easterly Government Properties worth $49,663,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DEA. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Easterly Government Properties by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,696,061 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $204,392,000 after purchasing an additional 105,924 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,302,163 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $90,690,000 after purchasing an additional 72,995 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 27.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,261,530 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,674,000 after purchasing an additional 493,515 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,687,909 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,581,000 after purchasing an additional 71,217 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Easterly Government Properties by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,535,721 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,729,000 after acquiring an additional 37,475 shares during the period. 87.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE DEA opened at $20.85 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $21.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Easterly Government Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.64 and a 52 week high of $23.65. The company has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.50 and a beta of 0.48.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on DEA shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered Easterly Government Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, January 7th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Easterly Government Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Raymond James downgraded Easterly Government Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Easterly Government Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.10.

In other Easterly Government Properties news, CEO William C. Trimble sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.47, for a total transaction of $157,290.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 9.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Easterly Government Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, and management of commercial properties that are leased to U.S. Government agencies. The company was founded on October 10, 2014 and is headquartered in Washington, DC.

